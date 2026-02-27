<p>Search engine giant <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/google-ceo-sundar-pichai-visits-coffee-board-stall-at-ai-impact-summit-3904744">Google</a> has launched the new advanced generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) Nano Banana 2 in the Gemini AI app.</p><p>The new Nano Banana 2 is powered by Gemini 3.1 Flash Image, Google's latest state-of-the-art Large Language Model (LLM), to create and edit images.</p><p>The AI model has been updated with advanced world knowledge, quality improvemens and reasoning and delivers the photos and videos at a faster speed than the predecessor.</p>.UIDAI teams up with Google for display of authorised Aadhaar centres on Google Maps.<p>With this, the Gemini app will be able to create infographics, turn notes into diagrams and generate data visualisations. Also, the new Nano Banana 2 model promises to generate legible and accurate words in greeting cards or marketing mockups allows the app to generate accurate, legible text for marketing mockups or greeting cards. This was one of the major pain points in Gemini Nano Banana (1st Gen).</p><p>With the new mode, it will be able to support more languages, even translate and localise text within an image.</p>.<p>Further, users will get the option to set various aspect ratios and resolutions from 512px to 4K, ensuring the visuals generated by Gemini Nano Banana 2.0 stay sharp whether they are for a vertical social post or a wide-screen backdrop.</p><p>Nano Banana 2 will also replace the Nano Banana Pro model across the Fast, Thinking and Pro models on the Gemini app. Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers will keep access to Nano Banana Pro for specialised tasks by regenerating images via the three-dot menu.</p><p>Besides the Gemini app, the Nano Banana 2 model is now rolling out to other productivity tools, including Google Search, Google AI Studio + API, Google Cloud, Flow and Google Ads.</p><p>Also, the company's experimental hub, Google Labs, has introduced Pomelli in India.</p>.<p>For the uninitiated, Pomelli is an AI marketing tool that helps small businesses create scalable, on-brand content to elevate their marketing.</p>.<p><strong>Here are a few tips to get started:</strong></p><p>- The user has to enter his/her website URL, and Pomelli will identify the unique business identity to build on-brand campaigns for your business</p><p>- Add motion to any campaign with our ‘Animate’ feature powered by Veo 3.1</p><p>- Finally, with ‘Photoshoot’, users can easily turn a single image of your product into custom, stylised product shots</p><p>Interested readers can try the Pomelli on Google Labs (<a href="https://labs.google.com/pomelli/about/">here</a>).</p>.Google blocked 266 million risky app installations on Android phones in 2025.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>