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Google's AI Search Live feature now supports Kannada, Telugu & more Indian languages

The Search Live is powered by Google's latest audio and voice model, Gemini 3.1 Flash Live, which delivers reliable information in natural and intuitive conversations.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 10:47 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 10:47 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleTeluguDH TechHindiGenerative AIKannadaTamilGoogle SearchIndian languages

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