<p>In October 2025, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/google-launches-search-live-feature-in-india-ai-mode-now-supports-kannada-and-more-local-languages-3756661">Google launched the advanced generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered Search Live</a> feature in India.</p><p>India is the second international market, after the US, to get the new Search Live feature. The Search Live is powered by Google's latest audio and voice model, Gemini 3.1 Flash Live, which delivers reliable information in natural and intuitive conversations.</p><p>However, it was limited to the English and Hindi languages. Now, it supports more Indian dialects, including Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and more.</p>.Google TV: New Gemini AI features promise to transform viewing experience on smart TVs.<p>It should be noted that the Search Live brings advanced capabilities of Google's Project Astra directly into AI Mode in the search app.</p><p>For the uninitiated, Project Astra runs on Google's most advanced speech models to be able to understand and have long, natural conversations with device owners to perform multiple tasks with less time.</p><p>Also, AI Mode relies on Google Search's deep understanding of web information, meaning that responses are high-quality data sourced from reliable websites with good authority on a subject. </p><p>Besides Google apps, users can access Search Live via Google Lens. Users can point the phone's camera with Google Lens and just tap the Live option at the bottom of the screen to have a real-time, back-and-forth conversation about what the user sees in the real world.</p><p>It will definitely come in handy for DIY (Do It Yourself) projects, such as cooking food or making a mocktail drink. For instance, the user can activate AI Mode with the camera on and point to a list of ingredients and ask Google to help with preparing a matcha drink at home.</p>.<p>Also, if you find an intriguing insect in the garden and point the camera with the Google Lens feature on and tap on the Search Live feature to get insightful information about the critter.</p>.Google Pixel 10a Review: Fine-tuned with new AI features.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>