<p>Union IT Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ashwini-vaishnaw">Ashwini Vaishnaw</a> said on Thursday that the government is working with academia to upskill and re-skill talents.</p>.Ashwini Vaishnaw announces 'New Delhi Frontier AI Commitments' at India AI Impact Summit.<p>During his welcome address at the inaugural session of India AI impact Summit 2026, Vaishnaw said, "We are also conscious of the challenges which are facing our IT industry and to mitigate it we are working with the industry and academia to upskill, reskill and to build a new talent pipeline for this new intelligence age."</p>