artificial intelligence

Govt working to upskill, reskill IT talent amid AI challenges: Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw, speaking at the AI Summit, said that the government is working with academia to upskill and re-skill talents.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 16:58 IST
