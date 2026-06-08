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HP Limited Edition Scuderia Ferrari AI PC: Key features you should know

HP's industrial designers and engineers teamed up with Ferrari Design Studio to come up with the super-fast Formula 1 car-inspired premium PC, which, by the way, will be available in just 4,999 units.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 14:42 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

HP Limited Edition Scuderia Ferrari AI PC: Key features you should know

In one line
HP and Ferrari unveil a limited-edition AI-powered laptop inspired by F1 aesthetics and performance.
Key points
Limited edition exclusivity
Only 4,999 units of the HP Limited Edition Scuderia Ferrari AI PC will be produced, blending automotive and computing design.
Premium materials
The laptop features carbon fibre, glass, and Ferrari’s Rosso Magma finish, with a zirconium bead-blasted surface for a molten lava effect.
High-performance specs
Powered by an Intel Core Ultra X7 processor with Intel Arc B390 graphics, 64GB RAM, and 1TB SSD, supporting heavy AI and gaming tasks.
AI and security features
Includes HP Wolf Security for cyber threats, an AI-enhanced 5MP camera, and noise-reducing microphones for professional use.
Ferrari-inspired design
Features a 3K OLED+ touchscreen, haptic touchpad, and a custom leather sleeve by Poltrona Frau, mirroring Ferrari’s luxury.
Key statistics
4,999
Limited edition units
2880 x 1800p (3K)
Display resolution
5.0 GHz
Processor speed
180 TOPS
AI performance
June 12, 2026
Release date
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 08 June 2026, 14:42 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceAIIntelFerraricomputerHPLaptopPCGen AI

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