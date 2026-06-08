HP Limited Edition Scuderia Ferrari AI PC: Key features you should know

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
HP and Ferrari unveil a limited-edition AI-powered laptop inspired by F1 aesthetics and performance.
Key points
• Limited edition exclusivity
Only 4,999 units of the HP Limited Edition Scuderia Ferrari AI PC will be produced, blending automotive and computing design.
• Premium materials
The laptop features carbon fibre, glass, and Ferrari’s Rosso Magma finish, with a zirconium bead-blasted surface for a molten lava effect.
• High-performance specs
Powered by an Intel Core Ultra X7 processor with Intel Arc B390 graphics, 64GB RAM, and 1TB SSD, supporting heavy AI and gaming tasks.
• AI and security features
Includes HP Wolf Security for cyber threats, an AI-enhanced 5MP camera, and noise-reducing microphones for professional use.
• Ferrari-inspired design
Features a 3K OLED+ touchscreen, haptic touchpad, and a custom leather sleeve by Poltrona Frau, mirroring Ferrari’s luxury.
Key statistics
4,999
Limited edition units
2880 x 1800p (3K)
Display resolution
June 12, 2026
Release date
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 08 June 2026, 14:42 IST