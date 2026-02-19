Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

IIMA partners with OpenAI to 'enable effective & responsible usage of AI'

IIMA said that it will undertake a campus-wide deployment of ChatGPT Edu across its degree and executive education programmes.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 08:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 08:57 IST
India NewsOpenAIIIMA

Follow us on :

Follow Us