<p>Ahmedabad: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) on Thursday announced collaboration with the American firm and ChatGPT-maker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/openai">OpenAI </a>to "enable effective and responsible usage of artificial intelligence (AI) for its students, faculty, as well as staff members."</p><p>"Through this partnership, IIMA is laying the foundation for a comprehensive AI ecosystem on campus that integrates teaching, research, industry collaboration, and innovation into management education, covering areas such as strategy, operations, finance, marketing, entrepreneurship, and public policy," the institute stated in a press release.</p><p>IIMA said that it will undertake a campus-wide deployment of ChatGPT Edu across its degree and executive education programmes. ChatGPT Edu is a university-centered generative AI tool designed for educational institutions. </p>.OpenAI to set up first India office in Delhi this year, says actively hiring for roles .<p>"In collaboration with OpenAI, IIMA will also build AI capability through training, hands-on projects, and industry-linked initiatives that prepare students for an AI-driven workplace," IIMA said in the release while adding that AI-based services will "aid faculty members in integrating generative AI into case-based pedagogy and classroom workflows."</p><p>IIMA Director, Bharat Bhasker, was quoted in the release as saying, “...This collaboration will not only prepare our students, faculty, and staff members to become an AI-Native workforce but also support them in understanding and adopting responsible use of AI through a range of resources and activities.”</p>