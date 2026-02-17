<p>New Delhi: Tech billionaire and venture capitalist Vinod Khosla said on Tuesday that rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI) will fundamentally disrupt traditional employment structures, particularly in countries like India that have relied heavily on IT-led growth.<br><br>Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 here, Khosla stated: “It’s very clear to me that people in India don’t believe something will happen to IT. By 2030, there will be no such thing as IT services or BPO. Those are gone. They are disruptive, and people are not paying enough attention.”</p>.India AI Impact Summit 2026 | From Sam Altman to Sundar Pichai: Who's coming and why it matters.<p>He emphasised that AI continues to make rapid advancements across sectors and predicted that the full picture on jobs will become clear by 2050.<br></p><p>Khosla, co-founder of Sun Microsystems, has previously predicted in articles that AI may eliminate large sections of white-collar employment.</p>.<p>He also praised India’s recent efforts in artificial intelligence, noting: “India is doing a good job. The AI Impact summit seems to be unbelievably successful,” he said, highlighting the scale of participation.<br><br>“Artificial intelligence could eliminate large parts of white-collar employment,” the Silicon Valley investor, who has been vocal about AI’s disruptive potential, added.<br><br>He highlighted one of the most transformative uses of AI in India as improving public healthcare access: “The most important thing to do with AI is to provide a near-free AI doctor to every Indian, 24/7,” Khosla said.</p>