Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

India AI Impact Summit 2026 | From Sam Altman to Sundar Pichai: Who's coming and why it matters

The India AI Impact Expo, spread across 70,000 square metres, is expected to host over 300 exhibitors from 30 countries across seven thematic pavilions.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 11:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 11:25 IST
India NewsDelhiSundar PichaiOpenAIAI ChatbotSam Altman

Follow us on :

Follow Us