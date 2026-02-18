<p>New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence is transforming the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/healthcare">healthcare sector</a> as several startups showcased their AI tools in AI Impact Summit-2026, demonstrating how these technologies provide doctors, hospitals, and patients with real-time clinical insights to faster diagnosis and more accurate treatment.</p><p>Some companies showcased their AI tools which they claim assist radiologists in quickly identifying abnormalities in MRI, CT scans, and other imaging reports.</p><p>Few startups also presented AI solutions for pharmaceutical firms, including support for electronic batch records (eBR), real-time analytics, and process deviation monitoring.</p>.Centre to roll out AI-based tools for child malnutrition monitoring: Ministry of Women and Child Development Secretary .<p>AI-powered tools and devices were prominently showcased for faster, more accurate diagnostics, including AI-assisted screening for tuberculosis (TB), diabetic retinopathy, cancers, and heart conditions. Handheld AI-enabled devices like AI stethoscopes for heart sound analysis and smart X-ray tools that empower community health workers for doorstep screening were also exhibited in the expo.</p><p>Several startups demonstrated AI-based scanning systems that provide doctors with real-time information, enabling faster disease detection. In surgical settings, AI models offer precise guidance to surgeons, helping reduce errors and improve outcomes.</p><p>Jaipur-based company TNSQAI (Transformer Neural Scan Quest Pvt Limited) showcased its TruScan AI tool, which assists radiologists in interpreting MRI and CT scan reports more quickly while ensuring high accuracy and precision.</p>.Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi at AI Impact Summit .<p>“Our vision is to build a robust, future-ready ecosystem of medical AI assistive tools that deliver unmatched accuracy, reliability, and cost efficiency,” said Bedabrata Das, Chief Marketing Officer.</p><p>Gurugram-based PV Analytica presented an AI tool designed to address cost-intensive processes such as language translation, narrative writing, and medical documentation—tasks that often span multiple functions and pose compliance risks. </p><p>The company emphasized that generative AI capabilities are uniquely positioned to streamline these processes, reduce costs, and ensure greater consistency and accuracy.</p><p>Policy makers and experts in the summit emphasised that AI will help healthcare workers, potentially creating millions of roles while addressing India's rural-urban gaps and infrastructure challenges in the health care sector.</p>