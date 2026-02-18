Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

India AI Impact Summit: Restricted access for delegates on Wed, Thurs; expo extended till 8 pm

Delegates will be allowed to enter from Gate 4 from 8 am onwards for drop-offs by cars or cabs. Gate 10 will be operational for entry from 8 am to 4:30 pm for delegates arriving by Metro.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 06:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 06:45 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsDelhiAI

Follow us on :

Follow Us