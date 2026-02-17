<p>New Delhi: With the world’s largest artificial intelligence conclave, the India AI Impact Summit 2026, beginning on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India stands at the forefront of the global AI transformation and that the nation’s strides in the field reflect both ambition and responsibility.</p>.<p>The PM formally opened the AI Impact Expo at Bharat Mandapam, which features over 600 high-potential startups and 13 country pavilions showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem. He also visited various stalls and interacted with participating companies and startups.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Modi said, “Bringing the world together to discuss AI! Starting today, India hosts the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. I warmly welcome world leaders, captains of industry, innovators, policymakers, researchers and tech enthusiasts from across the world for this Summit.”</p>.<p>The theme of the summit is “Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya” or welfare for all, happiness for all, reflecting our shared commitment to harnessing AI for human-centric progress, he said.</p>.<p>The five-day event, from February 16-20, features more than 3,250 speakers and over 500 sessions, with multiple parallel tracks running simultaneously across various venues.</p>.<p>Highlighting AI’s transformative role, the PM noted that the technology is already reshaping critical sectors, including healthcare, education, agriculture, governance, and enterprise.</p>.<p>He said the summit would enrich global discourse on key aspects of AI, such as innovation, collaboration, and responsible development. “I am confident that the outcomes of the summit will help shape a future that is progressive, innovative and opportunity-driven,” Modi said.</p>.<p>He added: “Thanks to the 1.4 billion people of India, our nation stands at the forefront of the AI transformation. From digital public infrastructure to a vibrant startup ecosystem and cutting-edge research, our strides in AI reflect both ambition and responsibility.”</p>.<p>Spanning more than 70,000 sq metres across 10 arenas, the AI Impact Expo brings together global technology firms, startups, academia, research institutions, Union ministries, state governments, and international partners.</p>.<p>The expo includes 13 country pavilions from Australia, Japan, Russia, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan, and African countries, highlighting global cooperation in AI. </p>