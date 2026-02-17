Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

India to attract over $200 billion investment in AI: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw also announced that the country will scale its compute capacity beyond the existing 38,000 GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) with the addition of 20,000 GPUs in the coming weeks.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 13:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 13:21 IST
Ashwini VaishnawBusiness NewsArtificial Intelligence

Follow us on :

Follow Us