Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

India well positioned to be leader in AI Summit: Rishi Sunak

Sunak also said there are different attitudes towards artificial intelligence (AI) around the world, and in India, there is 'incredible optimism and trust'.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 17:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 17:27 IST
Rishi SunakArtificial Intelligence

Follow us on :

Follow Us