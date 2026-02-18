<p>New Delhi: The ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/india-ai-impact-summit-restricted-access-for-delegates-on-wed-thurs-expo-extended-till-8-pm-3902704">AI expo in New Delhi </a>would remain closed on February 19, Thursday, further giving the event an extension till February 21. The media was informed about the update by a senior government official. </p><p>"The expo will remain closed on February 19. It has been extended by a day due to huge enthusiasm. It will remain open on Saturday, February 21," Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan said.</p><p>Notably, the India AI Impact Summit 2026 has entered the Guinness World Records for the highest number of pledges taken by students for the responsible use of AI within 24 hours. </p>.'Nice to be back': Google CEO Sundar Pichai arrives in India for AI Impact Summit.<p>Earlier on Wednesday, Digital India managing director and CEO Akhil Kumar told reporters that the AI Expo area will remain open till 8 pm from February 18 onwards due to huge enthusiasm received by delegates.</p>