Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

IndiaAI Expo Summit 2026 to remain closed on Feb 19, to get extra day on Feb 21

"The expo will remain closed on February 19. It has been extended by a day due to huge enthusiasm. It will remain open on Saturday, February 21," Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan said.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 08:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 08:43 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsArtificial Intelligence

Follow us on :

Follow Us