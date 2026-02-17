<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/infosys">Infosys</a>, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anthropic">Anthropic</a>, an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">AI</a> safety and research company, to develop and deliver advanced enterprise AI solutions to companies across telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, and software development. The collaboration will begin in telecommunications with a dedicated Anthropic Center of Excellence to build and deploy AI agents tailored to industry-specific operations, the company said in a statement.</p><p>The collaboration will further expand across industries, including financial services, manufacturing, and software development. At its core, the collaboration integrates Anthropic's Claude models, including Claude Code, with Infosys Topaz AI offerings to help enterprises automate complex workflows, accelerate software delivery, and adopt AI with the governance and transparency that regulated industries require.</p><p>The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to ensuring AI drives real transformational value, not just efficiency gains. Together, Infosys and Anthropic aim to help clients reimagine the enterprise operating model by combining deep industry expertise, frontier AI, and engineering scale into one unified approach.</p>.Anthropic opens office in Bengaluru; to hire local talent.<p>A core focus will be agentic AI – systems that go beyond answering questions to independently handling multi-step tasks like processing claims, generating and testing code, or managing compliance reviews. Using tools like the Claude Agent SDK, Infosys and Anthropic will help clients build AI agents that can work persistently across long, complex processes rather than one-off interactions. The collaboration will also help organisations modernise legacy systems, combining Infosys Topaz and Claude to accelerate migration and reduce the cost of updating aging infrastructure.</p><p>Building on these agentic AI capabilities, Infosys and Anthropic will develop custom AI agents tailored to specific industries and business functions.</p><p>Dario Amodei, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Anthropic, said, “There's a big gap between an AI model that works in a demo and one that works in a regulated industry – and if you want to close that gap, you need domain expertise. Infosys has exactly that kind of expertise across important industries: telecom, financial services, and manufacturing. Their developers are already using Claude Code to accelerate their work and to create AI agents for industries that demand precision, compliance, and deep domain knowledge."</p><p>Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys, said, “AI is not just transforming business – it is redefining the way industries operate and innovate. Our collaboration with Anthropic marks a strategic leap toward advancing enterprise AI, enabling organizations to unlock value and become more intelligent, resilient, and responsible. From modernizing financial services with intelligent risk management and compliance, to enabling engineering businesses to lead with AI-driven design and manufacturing, the goal is to leverage the joint expertise of Infosys and Anthropic to accelerate AI value realisation for global enterprises.”</p>