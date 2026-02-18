Menu
Institutionalise human control for AI-enabled systems: Lt Gen Vipul Singhal

Lt Gen Singhal also informed the gathering that the Indian armed forces and the Indian army are cognizant of the transformative power of AI to increase their official efficiency.
Published 18 February 2026, 07:58 IST
