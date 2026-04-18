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Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

Iran war’s quiet warning: AI is rewriting the nuclear rulebook

The deployment of AI tools to expedite decision-making by automating elements of drone systems, satellite imagery analysis, target identification and battle simulations demonstrates this shift.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 20:32 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 20:32 IST
IranArtificial Intelligence

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