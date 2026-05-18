<p>Bengaluru: Indian users have created over 1 billion images on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chatgpt">ChatGPT </a>Images 2.0 in less than a month since OpenAI launched this tool. </p><p>With this, India ranks the highest-usage market globally for the feature since launch. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman acknowledged the same on X on Monday.</p> .<p>The new model can handle complex image-generation tasks, including accurately rendering text and multilingual prompts, creating highly detailed visuals from minimal instructions, and reasoning through prompts with real-time web context, the company said.</p> .OpenAI to expand ads on ChatGPT to all free and low-cost users, The Information reports.<p>Some of the top trending prompts driving that first billion include Cinematic Portrait Collage, a warm-toned, layered photo collage with golden hour lighting, Indian clothing, and floral close-ups; and Mini Me World, Featuring Tiny 3D animated versions of yourself interacting playfully with your real surroundings.</p><p>The trend reflects how AI image generation in India is increasingly intersecting with creator culture, fashion, fandoms, and digital identity rather than being limited to traditional productivity use cases.</p><p>Last month, OpenAI launched ChatGPT Images 2.0, a new image generation model that is now available across ChatGPT, Codex, and the API.</p> .<p>OpenAI said the update was aimed at making image generation more usable for real work, not just visual experimentation. Compared with prior versions, Images 2.0 is significantly better at following detailed instructions, rendering dense text, placing objects accurately, handling a wider range of aspect ratios, and generating images across more languages.</p>