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Is India ChatGPT's biggest fan? Users generate over 1 billion images using the latest version

With this, India ranks the highest-usage market globally for the feature since launch. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman acknowledged the same on X on Monday.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 14:36 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 14:36 IST
India NewsArtificial IntelligenceOpenAIChatGPTTrending

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