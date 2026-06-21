Jio Call Agent: 7 key things to know about native AI voice assistant

Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Reliance Jio unveils Jio Call Agent, a free native AI voice assistant for 5G users launching later this year.
Key points
• Native AI integration
Jio Call Agent will be deeply integrated into Jio’s 5G network without requiring manual installation as a separate app.
• Free for all users
The AI voice assistant will be available at no extra cost to over 50 crore Jio 5G subscribers.
• Multi-language support
Users can interact with the AI agent in all native Indian languages and summon it by saying 'Hey Jio' during calls.
• Real-time call features
The AI can transcribe calls in real time, identify up to 10 speakers, generate summaries, and create action items for sharing.
• Smart task automation
With user consent, the AI can book cabs, order food, reserve restaurant tables, and perform self-KYC for e-SIM activation.
Key statistics
50 crore plus
Number of Jio 5G subscribers
Up to 10 unique speakers
Speaker identification capability
Up to 5 Gigabit
Jio AirFiber download speed
1 Gigabit
Jio AirFiber upload speed
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Jio AI Agent feature coming soon to all Jio 5G users.
Credit: Reliance LTD's 49th AGM Video Stream/YouTube
Published 21 June 2026, 15:38 IST