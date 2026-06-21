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Jio Call Agent: 7 key things to know about native AI voice assistant

Jio Call Agent will offer free, network-integrated AI support for 5G users in India.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 15:38 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Jio Call Agent: 7 key things to know about native AI voice assistant

In one line
Reliance Jio unveils Jio Call Agent, a free native AI voice assistant for 5G users launching later this year.
Key points
Native AI integration
Jio Call Agent will be deeply integrated into Jio’s 5G network without requiring manual installation as a separate app.
Free for all users
The AI voice assistant will be available at no extra cost to over 50 crore Jio 5G subscribers.
Multi-language support
Users can interact with the AI agent in all native Indian languages and summon it by saying 'Hey Jio' during calls.
Real-time call features
The AI can transcribe calls in real time, identify up to 10 speakers, generate summaries, and create action items for sharing.
Smart task automation
With user consent, the AI can book cabs, order food, reserve restaurant tables, and perform self-KYC for e-SIM activation.
Key statistics
50 crore plus
Number of Jio 5G subscribers
Up to 10 unique speakers
Speaker identification capability
Up to 5 Gigabit
Jio AirFiber download speed
1 Gigabit
Jio AirFiber upload speed
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Jio AI Agent feature coming soon to all Jio 5G users.

Jio AI Agent feature coming soon to all Jio 5G users.

Credit: Reliance LTD's 49th AGM Video Stream/YouTube

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Published 21 June 2026, 15:38 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceAIJioReliance JioReliance Jio PlatformsJio AirFiberGen AI

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