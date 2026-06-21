Jio Call Agent: 7 key things to know about native AI voice assistant

Reliance Jio unveils Jio Call Agent, a free native AI voice assistant for 5G users launching later this year.

Key points

• Native AI integration Jio Call Agent will be deeply integrated into Jio’s 5G network without requiring manual installation as a separate app.

• Free for all users The AI voice assistant will be available at no extra cost to over 50 crore Jio 5G subscribers.

• Multi-language support Users can interact with the AI agent in all native Indian languages and summon it by saying 'Hey Jio' during calls.

• Real-time call features The AI can transcribe calls in real time, identify up to 10 speakers, generate summaries, and create action items for sharing.