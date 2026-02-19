<p>JioHotstar on Thursday (February 19) announced a partnership with OpenAI to introduced ChatGPT-powered recommendation feature on its OTT platform.</p><p>It is touted to be a first-of-its-kind feature on streaming apps for TVs and mobiles in India.</p><p>TV users will be able to engage in natural conversation with the new ChatGPT-powered feature. Instead of navigating menus or typing keywords, viewers can simply speak their intent, mood, or context and receive intelligent, context-aware recommendations instantly.</p>.Google unveils Pixel 10a with dual-camera, AI photography tools and more.<p>"AI marks a transformative shift for the media and entertainment industry. It fundamentally disrupts every aspect of the value chain, from conceptualisation and production to discovery and monetisation. As a tech-native, user-first platform, JioStar is embedding AI at the very core of the user experience. Our partnership with OpenAI will allow viewers to discover, engage with, and even curate content simply using their voice. This is a fundamental reimagining of the entertainment experience; one that anticipates culture and feels deeply personal to every viewer,” said Uday Shankar, Vice Chairman of JioStar.</p><p> The ChatGPT-powered voice assistant bot will also study the user behaviour, and over time, understand what they like watching on the platform. Based on the data, it will offer personalised suggestions across languages, genres, actors, documentaries and more. </p><p>“Traditionally, entertainment is a one-way experience where you passively consume content - AI completely changes that dynamic. Through our partnership with JioHotstar, we’re bringing personalised AI directly into entertainment and live sports, turning every moment into an opportunity for deeper engagement. Viewers can move seamlessly from watching to asking, from curiosity to context, and from exploration to recommendation in ways that feel natural, personal, and immediately useful,” said Fidji Simo, CEO, Applications, OpenAI. </p><p>The rollout will span both live and on-demand formats, beginning with select experiences and expanding in phases in the coming months in India.</p>.After Anthropic, OpenAI announces to open office in Bengaluru.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>