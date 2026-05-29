<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka is home to approximately 50 per cent of India's AI/ML talent. The state has the largest concentration of global capability centres (GCCs) in India, and also has the highest college density, Guruprasad Mudlapur, Chairman, CII <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka </a>State Council 2026–27 and President, Bosch Group India and MD, Bosch Limited, said.</p><p>On Friday, the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cii"> Confederation of Indian Industry</a> (CII) Karnataka announced its strategic road map for 2026–27, outlining key priorities to accelerate the State's competitiveness on the global stage. </p><p>Speaking at the event, Mudlapur said many startups and established companies are already working on AI/ML technologies, and are ready and willing to use AI in a big way. </p>.India plans a major overhaul of AI education: Task force calls for shift to industry-led, hands-on learning.<p>He said CII has conducted several programmes in terms of getting AI education at a big scale, and that they will continue to work with the government and other stakeholders to ensure the adoption of AI and the usage of it increases in terms of being agile to adapt to the changes that are happening not just within Karnataka, but also outside the state.</p><p>For 2026–27, CII has identified 'Accelerating Karnataka’s Competitiveness: Growth, Resilience, Inclusion, Sustainability and Trust' as its theme, prioritising five key pillars. </p><p>He also said that CII Karnataka will advance its agenda with a sharper focus on strengthening advocacy and ease of doing business, promoting inclusive and balanced growth beyond Bengaluru, and enhancing ecosystem competitiveness through capability building for Future Readiness, MSME, family business, supply chain, including AI transformation, decarbonisation, energy transition, and water stewardship.</p><p>CII Karnataka will also deepen its commitment to Beyond Bengaluru through its zonal and district councils. The membership of CII Karnataka is currently at 730.</p><p>Sam Cherian, Vice Chairman, CII Karnataka State Council 2026–27 & Managing Director, Schevaran Laboratories Pvt Ltd said, “Karnataka stands at a pivotal moment in its growth journey, with significant potential to drive inclusive and regionally balanced development. </p><p>At CII Karnataka, our priority will be to accelerate the growth of Tier-2 & Tier 3 cities by strengthening local industrial ecosystems, fostering entrepreneurship, and enhancing infrastructure and market access."<br><br>He added that they are focused on empowering MSMEs and family businesses through capability building, digital transformation, and sustainable practices, enabling them to scale and compete globally. </p>