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Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

Karnataka is home to 50% of AI/ML talent in India

CII Karnataka will also deepen its commitment to Beyond Bengaluru through its zonal and district councils.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 13:36 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 13:36 IST
Karnataka NewsCIIAI

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