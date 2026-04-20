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Leaders plan to invest an average of $186 million in AI

Only 11% are pulling ahead by scaling AI agents across functions and coordinating them across workflows.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 20:37 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 20:37 IST
Business NewsArtificial IntelligenceInvesting

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