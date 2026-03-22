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Love? AI, actually: Rise of chatfisher

Beyond its original purpose of making work more efficient, all-purpose artificial intelligence tools have begun to seep into our most personal and intimate spaces.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 19:48 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 19:48 IST
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