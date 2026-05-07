Key points

• AI for small businesses Meta introduces a free generative AI tool to help small traders and shop owners manage customer service on WhatsApp Business, enabling 24/7 support without hiring additional staff.

• Multilingual support The AI-powered customer support is available in all native Indian languages, making it accessible to a wider audience and helping businesses respond to queries in local languages.

• Personalized automation Business AI can be customized based on business-specific information to automate responses to FAQs and assist with product queries, pricing, discounts, and shipping.

• Economic impact Small businesses are crucial to India's economy, and this tool aims to address their challenge of managing high volumes of customer queries with limited resources.