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Meta launches free AI-powered customer support tool for Indian small businesses on WhatsApp.
Key points
• AI for small businesses
Meta introduces a free generative AI tool to help small traders and shop owners manage customer service on WhatsApp Business, enabling 24/7 support without hiring additional staff.
• Multilingual support
The AI-powered customer support is available in all native Indian languages, making it accessible to a wider audience and helping businesses respond to queries in local languages.
• Personalized automation
Business AI can be customized based on business-specific information to automate responses to FAQs and assist with product queries, pricing, discounts, and shipping.
• Economic impact
Small businesses are crucial to India's economy, and this tool aims to address their challenge of managing high volumes of customer queries with limited resources.
• Consumer preference
A Kantar study (2025) found that 91% of online adults in India chat with businesses weekly, highlighting the importance of messaging platforms like WhatsApp for customer interactions.
Key statistics
91%
Percentage of Indian adults messaging businesses weekly
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Business AI agent on WhatsApp Business app.
Published 07 May 2026, 15:49 IST