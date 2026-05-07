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Meta brings 'Business AI’ agent for Indian enterprise owners on WhatsApp Business

This is a very handy tool for small traders and shop owners, who lack cash to offer customer care services. As it can work 24/7, customers will be able to interact with the AI agent beyond shop timings.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 15:49 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Meta brings 'Business AI’ agent for Indian enterprise owners on WhatsApp Business

In one line
Meta launches free AI-powered customer support tool for Indian small businesses on WhatsApp.
Key points
AI for small businesses
Meta introduces a free generative AI tool to help small traders and shop owners manage customer service on WhatsApp Business, enabling 24/7 support without hiring additional staff.
Multilingual support
The AI-powered customer support is available in all native Indian languages, making it accessible to a wider audience and helping businesses respond to queries in local languages.
Personalized automation
Business AI can be customized based on business-specific information to automate responses to FAQs and assist with product queries, pricing, discounts, and shipping.
Economic impact
Small businesses are crucial to India's economy, and this tool aims to address their challenge of managing high volumes of customer queries with limited resources.
Consumer preference
A Kantar study (2025) found that 91% of online adults in India chat with businesses weekly, highlighting the importance of messaging platforms like WhatsApp for customer interactions.
Key statistics
91%
Percentage of Indian adults messaging businesses weekly
2025
Year of Kantar study
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Business AI agent on WhatsApp Business app.

Business AI agent on WhatsApp Business app.

Credit: Meta

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Published 07 May 2026, 15:49 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsWhatsAppDH TechMetaGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceAIcompaniesWhatsApp BusinessshopsGen AI

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