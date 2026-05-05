Meta discontinues AI Avatar feature on WhatsApp Messenger

Steps to create Avatar on the WhatsApp messenger app.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Meta discontinues WhatsApp's AI Avatar feature as part of its shift from Metaverse to AI and smart glasses.
Key points
• AI Avatar feature retired
Meta removed the AI Avatar creation tool from WhatsApp, preventing new avatars and future edits, with existing ones being removed from profiles.
• Metaverse pivot underway
Meta is scaling back investments in Horizon Worlds Metaverse, having spent $80 billion, to focus on AI and smart glasses.
• Avatar stickers remain
Users can still access and send pre-existing avatar stickers as emoji-like messages.
• AI message summaries tested
WhatsApp is testing a generative AI feature to summarize unread messages, ensuring accurate context to avoid misinformation.
• Contextual AI challenges
Meta acknowledges risks in AI summaries, citing Apple's group notification feature as an example of misleading context.
Key statistics
$80 billion
Meta's investment in Metaverse ecosystem
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 05 May 2026, 13:56 IST