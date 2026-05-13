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Meta expands Muse Spark-powered AI Voice Conversation feature in Meta AI to India with advanced capabilities.
Key points
• Muse Spark LLM launch
Meta's new Muse Spark generative AI model replaces Llama in Meta AI, now available in India with enhanced natural language processing.
• AI Voice Conversation
Users can engage in human-like conversations with pauses, switch languages, and get real-time information on topics like news or cricket scores.
• Live AI and shopping
Meta AI now supports Live AI for real-time object recognition and a new shopping feature integrating Facebook Marketplace with internet listings.
• Multi-platform expansion
Muse Spark will soon be integrated into WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger apps, with smart glasses support.
• Gradual feature rollout
Voice conversation is currently available in India, while Live AI and shopping features will launch later in the year.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 13 May 2026, 12:27 IST