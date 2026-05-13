Meta expands Muse Spark-powered AI Voice Conversation feature in Meta AI to India with advanced capabilities.

Key points

• Muse Spark LLM launch Meta's new Muse Spark generative AI model replaces Llama in Meta AI, now available in India with enhanced natural language processing.

• AI Voice Conversation Users can engage in human-like conversations with pauses, switch languages, and get real-time information on topics like news or cricket scores.

• Live AI and shopping Meta AI now supports Live AI for real-time object recognition and a new shopping feature integrating Facebook Marketplace with internet listings.

• Multi-platform expansion Muse Spark will soon be integrated into WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger apps, with smart glasses support.