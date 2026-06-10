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Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

Meta, Reliance to build AI data centre in Gujarat

Calling the partnership a "transformative moment" for India's digital ecosystem, Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said the project demonstrates India's readiness to play a leading role in the global AI revolution.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 18:22 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 18:22 IST

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