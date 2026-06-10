Meta, Reliance to build AI data centre in Gujarat

<p>Mumbai: In a major boost to India's ambitions of becoming a global artificial intelligence (AI) and digital infrastructure hub, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Meta Platforms have announced plans to set up the social media giant's first dedicated data centre in the country at Jamnagar in Gujarat.</p><p>The project, with an initial capacity of 168 MW and scope for future expansion, will support Meta's global AI computing and digital operations while reinforcing India's growing role in the worldwide technology ecosystem.</p><p>The facility will be developed by RIL and leased by Meta under a long-term arrangement. It marks Meta's first built-to-suit data centre investment in India and is expected to be operational within two years.</p><p>The announcement highlights the increasing importance of India in global technology supply chains as multinational firms seek large-scale AI infrastructure, reliable connectivity and sustainable energy sources. Industry observers say the project could further strengthen Gujarat's position as an emerging destination for data centres and digital infrastructure.</p>.Gujarat: Four workers killed in Surat while cleaning tank at jewellery manufacturing unit.<p>Jamnagar was selected for its strategic advantages, including access to renewable energy, water availability, proximity to western submarine cable landing stations and connectivity through Jio's extensive fibre network. The facility will run on renewable energy and use desalinated seawater for cooling, reflecting a focus on sustainable operations.</p><p>Under the agreement, Reliance will provide end-to-end services, including design, construction, utilities management, renewable power supply, network connectivity and operational support, positioning itself as a provider of hyperscale AI infrastructure.</p><p>Calling the partnership a "transformative moment" for India's digital ecosystem, Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said the project demonstrates India's readiness to play a leading role in the global AI revolution.</p><p>"Jamnagar will become a landmark destination for hyperscale AI computing, and we are proud to partner with Meta to make this vision a reality," Ambani said.</p><p>Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the facility would help the company expand its AI infrastructure globally while deepening its long-term commitment to India.</p><p>"We're proud to be working with Reliance to build our first AI-enabled data centre in India. This world-class facility in Jamnagar will help us scale our AI infrastructure globally while deepening our long-term investment in India's economy," Zuckerberg said.</p><p>The project represents the latest chapter in the growing partnership between Meta and Reliance. In 2020, Meta invested $5.7 billion in Jio Platforms, one of the largest foreign investments in India's digital sector. The two companies have since expanded collaboration across connectivity, digital commerce and AI initiatives.</p><p>Analysts say the latest investment reflects India's emergence as a preferred destination for next-generation AI infrastructure, supported by policy backing, expanding digital demand and growing renewable energy capacity.</p>