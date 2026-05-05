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Meta testing 'AI Creator' label to bring more transparency to its social platform

This 'AI Creator' label initiative is a good move by Meta, as it brings accountability among users and, more importantly, brings transparency.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 10:20 IST
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Instagram 'AI Creator' label.

Instagram 'AI Creator' label.

Credit: Instagram

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Published 05 May 2026, 10:20 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechMetaGenerative AIGen AI

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