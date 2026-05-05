<p>Social media platforms are a good medium to gauge what's trending around the world and to catch up with friends and family who are staying away in different cities and continents. However, with the advent of generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) tools, people are using them to make more content. However, there are several who misuse the platforms to flood them with fake news and malign people's character.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/meta-brings-new-anti-scam-features-to-whatsapp-and-facebook-3934887">Meta has come up with</a> a new plan that makes it mandatory for users to have the 'AI Creator' label on Instagram. It is already being tested in select regions.</p>.Now create a digital wardrobe as Google Photos launches new AI feature!.<p>"We’re testing the ability for creators who often create with AI to label their account as an “AI creator” on Instagram. The label appears on your profile and alongside your content, giving your audience more transparency into the content they see. As a test, not everyone will have access yet, but we’ll be expanding this feature in the coming weeks," said the Creators' team of Instagram.</p>.<p>This 'AI Creator' label initiative is a good move by Meta, as it brings accountability among users and, more importantly, brings transparency. So that users are aware that the account holder uses gen AI to make his/her content shared on Instagram.</p><p>Also, self-identifying as an AI creator will earn trust among the user's followers.</p><p>Once the user adds the label to his/her account, 'AI Creator' will appear on their profile's bio and also with content in places such as Feed, Reels and Explore tabs. </p><p>In a related development, Instagram is also testing the 'Instants' app.</p><p>Instagram's Insta Stories app is said to be similar to Snapchat’s Disappearing Photos feature. The app is for sharing images with friends and family, and can be used only once.</p><p>Similar to the Stories feature on Instagram and WhatsApp, the images shared on the Instants app get automatically deleted after 24 hours.</p>.Instagram testing Snapchat’s Disappearing Photos-like app ‘Instants’.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>