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Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘everyone is a stakeholder’ in AI

Nadella made his comments as AI has become an increasingly political issue.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 12:50 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 12:50 IST
MicrosoftArtificial IntelligenceSatya NadellaStakeholders

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