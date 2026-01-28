Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

Nano Banana |Google Photos app gets AI-powered conversational 'help me edit' feature in India

In India, the 'Help me edit' feature of Google Photos, for now, supports five Indian languages-- Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Bengali and Gujarati in addition to English.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 10:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Google Photos app gets 'Help me edit' feature.

Google Photos app gets 'Help me edit' feature.

Credit: Google

'Create with AI template feature of Google Photos app.

'Create with AI template feature of Google Photos app.

Credit: Google

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 10:45 IST
PhotosTechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceAIGoogle Photosphoto editingGene editingGen AI

Follow us on :

Follow Us