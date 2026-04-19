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No algorithm can replace human conscience, says CM

The event, which was held at the GKVK International Convention Centre, was attended by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant and senior judges of the Supreme Court.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 00:05 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 00:05 IST
KarnatakaArtificial Intelligence

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