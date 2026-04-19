No algorithm can replace human conscience, says CM

<p>Bengaluru: Cautioning against “digital Social Darwinism,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday asserted that while Artificial Intelligence (AI) can assist the judiciary, it can never replace the human empathy and moral reasoning, that is essential to justice.</p>.<p>Speaking at the inaugural of the 22nd Biennial State Level Conference of Judicial Officers on Saturday, themed ‘Reimagining the Judiciary in the Era of Artificial Intelligence,’ the chief minister highlighted the dual-edged nature of technology in the legal sphere.</p>.<p>The event, which was held at the GKVK International Convention Centre, was attended by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant and senior judges of the Supreme Court.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Social inequalities</p>.<p>The Chief Minister warned that if unregulated, AI systems could replicate and amplify existing social inequalities.</p>.Don’t fear AI; it’s only aid, not substitute: CJI Surya Kant.<p>“Algorithms can entrench biases relating to caste, class and access. We must ensure that constitutional values guide technological adoption, and not the other way around,” he said.</p>.<p>He further noted that the emergence of deepfakes and synthetic data challenges established legal doctrines.</p>.<p>“The courts will increasingly be called upon to determine what constitutes reliable evidence in a digital age. Truth must remain grounded in verifiability, not just technological <br />sophistication.”</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah made a strong pitch for the establishment of a Supreme Court bench in South India. </p>.<p>The chief minister arguing that this would significantly improve the accessibility to the country’s highest court for millions.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Faster legal research</p>.<p>Addressing the perennial problem of case pendency, he urged for a blend of technological tools like blockchain for secure records and AI for faster legal research with systemic reforms such as infrastructure upgrades and judicial capacity building.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Judicial infra</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah reiterated the state government’s commitment to strengthening judicial infrastructure without encroaching upon its independence.</p>.<p>“Governance must act as a partner in strengthening the justice delivery system, never as an encroacher,” he said, promising timely filling of vacancies and promoting access to justice in local languages.</p>.<p>The conference was attended by Supreme Court Judges Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice Aravind Kumar, and Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru.</p>