Nothing Inc. launches Essential Voice, an AI-powered speech-to-text app for its phones with real-time transcription and translation.

In one line

Key points

• AI-powered transcription Essential Voice converts speech to text instantly with auto-correction, supporting over 100 languages and adapting to user accents.

• Speed and efficiency Speaking at 150 words per minute, the app is over 4x faster than typing (36 wpm), removing filler words and improving clarity.

• Privacy and security Audio is encrypted, processed on-device, and not stored on servers; activation requires user intent to ensure privacy.

• Cross-language support Users can speak in one language (e.g., Hindi) and receive translated text in another (e.g., English) with correct sentence structure.