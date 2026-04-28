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Nothing Inc. launches Essential Voice, an AI-powered speech-to-text app for its phones with real-time transcription and translation.
Key points
• AI-powered transcription
Essential Voice converts speech to text instantly with auto-correction, supporting over 100 languages and adapting to user accents.
• Speed and efficiency
Speaking at 150 words per minute, the app is over 4x faster than typing (36 wpm), removing filler words and improving clarity.
• Privacy and security
Audio is encrypted, processed on-device, and not stored on servers; activation requires user intent to ensure privacy.
• Cross-language support
Users can speak in one language (e.g., Hindi) and receive translated text in another (e.g., English) with correct sentence structure.
• Future updates
Upcoming features include context awareness to adapt to different writing environments like emails, messages, or searches.
Key statistics
36 words per minute (typing) vs. 150 words per minute (speaking)
Typing vs. speaking speed comparison
Over 100 international languages
Supported languages
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 28 April 2026, 06:49 IST