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Now create a digital wardrobe as Google Photos launches new AI feature!

With the new update, Google Photos will be able to catalogue the clothes the users are wearing in photos and create a digital closet that puts the digital wardrobe at the users' fingertips.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 10:22 IST
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Google Photos get new AI Wardrobe feature.

Google Photos get new AI Wardrobe feature.

Credit: Google

Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Google Photos app gets new AI digital Wardrobe feature

In one line
Google Photos introduces AI-powered digital wardrobe feature to organize and preview outfits from past photos.
Key points
AI-powered digital closet
Google Photos now catalogues clothes from user photos to create an organized digital wardrobe for easy access and outfit planning.
Smart filtering and rediscovery
Users can filter their digital wardrobe by categories like jewellery or tops, helping them rediscover forgotten items in their closet.
Mix and match outfits
The feature allows users to combine tops and bottoms virtually, with a 'Try it on' preview to visualize how outfits look on their body.
Gradual rollout
The new feature will first launch on Android in summer, followed by iOS in the coming months.
Context with existing AI tools
This update follows Google Photos' earlier AI 'touch up' tool, which enhances human faces in photos by refining skin, brightening eyes, and more.
Key statistics
Summer (Android) and later in coming months (iOS)
Rollout timeline
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 01 May 2026, 10:22 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceAIGoogle PhotosWardrobeGen AI

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