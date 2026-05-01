Google Photos introduces AI-powered digital wardrobe feature to organize and preview outfits from past photos.

Key points

• AI-powered digital closet Google Photos now catalogues clothes from user photos to create an organized digital wardrobe for easy access and outfit planning.

• Smart filtering and rediscovery Users can filter their digital wardrobe by categories like jewellery or tops, helping them rediscover forgotten items in their closet.

• Mix and match outfits The feature allows users to combine tops and bottoms virtually, with a 'Try it on' preview to visualize how outfits look on their body.

• Gradual rollout The new feature will first launch on Android in summer, followed by iOS in the coming months.