Google Photos get new AI Wardrobe feature.
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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Google Photos introduces AI-powered digital wardrobe feature to organize and preview outfits from past photos.
Key points
• AI-powered digital closet
Google Photos now catalogues clothes from user photos to create an organized digital wardrobe for easy access and outfit planning.
• Smart filtering and rediscovery
Users can filter their digital wardrobe by categories like jewellery or tops, helping them rediscover forgotten items in their closet.
• Mix and match outfits
The feature allows users to combine tops and bottoms virtually, with a 'Try it on' preview to visualize how outfits look on their body.
• Gradual rollout
The new feature will first launch on Android in summer, followed by iOS in the coming months.
• Context with existing AI tools
This update follows Google Photos' earlier AI 'touch up' tool, which enhances human faces in photos by refining skin, brightening eyes, and more.
Key statistics
Summer (Android) and later in coming months (iOS)
Rollout timeline
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 01 May 2026, 10:22 IST