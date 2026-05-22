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OpenAI makes a breakthrough on an 80-year-old Geometrical Conjecture

This also marks a significant moment in history as it; "...would be the first time AI has autonomously solved a prominent open problem central to a field of mathematics", OpenAI shared on X.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 06:49 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 06:49 IST
Technology NewsOpenAImathematicsWorldMathematicianmath

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