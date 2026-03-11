<p>In late 2022, when <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/openai-launches-chatgpt-51-instant-thinking-gen-ai-models-3797016">OpenAI launched the 1st gen generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) ChatGPT</a>, it caught big tech firms Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and Apple in a deep sleep. Though, some still continue to play the catch up in the gen AI race, search engine giant Google has taken the lead.</p><p>Google, in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/google-unveils-advanced-gemini-3-with-more-gen-ai-capabilities-3803039">November 2025, released Gemini 3 Pro series</a> to consumers offering most advanced gen AI models. They not only improve the productivity but also offers tools to work on creative work like editing and digital art. It recently introduced Nano Banana, a multimedia editing tools to Gemini AI chat app, Chrome browser and other tools to improve the user experience.</p><p>Now, OpenAI, which has fallen behind Google, plans to bring its Sora AI video editing tools to ChatGPT subscription plans, <a href="https://www.theinformation.com/articles/openai-plans-launch-sora-video-ai-chatgpt-strategy-shift">reports</a> <em>The Information</em>.</p>.Apple working on three AI smart wearable devices: Report.<p>Sora is powered by OpenAI's diffusion transformer architecture. The neural network architecture is capable of understanding several human languages. As per the description of the text prompt, it can simulate the physical world to generate realistic, high-definition videos.</p><p> With Sora, users can create realistic videos with just a text description. It is capable of producing background soundscapes, speech, and sound effects with a high degree of realism.</p><p>Besides a realistic style, the Sora app also excels in generating videos in cinematic and anime styles.</p><p>It supports the cameo feature. Users will be able to add themselves or a pet dog, guinea pig or any animal and even a stuffed toy, to the video generated on Sora.</p><p>The user has to type a description of the animal, and write some screen play for the character to perform, and Sora will do the rest of the job to include this special character into the video.</p><p>With Sora AI, ChatGPT service becomes lucrative to subscribe for the customers. </p> <p>For now Sora AI is available as a standalone app on iOS and Android platforms.</p><p>It remains to be seen, how soon OpenAI will introduce the Sora At to ChatGPT. </p>.OpenAI plans to bring Gen AI-powered earbuds called 'Dime'.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>