Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

OpenAI planning to bring Sora video editing tool to ChatGPT service

Sora is powered by OpenAI's diffusion transformer architecture. The neural network architecture is capable of understanding several human languages.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 09:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 09:02 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechArtificial IntelligenceOpenAIAIChatGPTGeminiGen AI

Follow us on :

Follow Us