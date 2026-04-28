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OpenAI to launch AI-centric smartphone in 2028, in talks with Qualcomm, MediaTek for mobile chipset

Luxshare, which is already working on OpenAI's smart wearable, will be designing and producing its smartphones.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 09:47 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 09:47 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleAppleDH TechAndroidOpenAIsmartphoneQualcommMediaTek

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