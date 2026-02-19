OpenAI vs Anthropic: AI rivals refuse to hold hands at India AI Summit

<p>New Delhi: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei on Thursday appeared to deliberately avoid holding hands in a group photo at the India AI Impact Summit. However, talking about the awkward moment, Sam Altman later said he did not know what he was supposed to do. "I was sort of confused," he said. But there has been a rivalry between the two biggest AI companies for quite some time now. </p><p>Recently, Sam Altman criticised Anthropic over its recent Super Bowl advertisement. On X, he said, "the good part of the Anthropic ads: they are funny, and I laughed."</p><p>"But I wonder why Anthropic would go for something so clearly dishonest. Our most important principle for ads says that we won’t do exactly this; we would obviously never run ads in the way Anthropic depicts them. We are not stupid and we know our users would reject that," he said. </p><p>He said Anthropic wants to control what people do with AI. "They block companies they don't like from using their coding product (including us), they want to write the rules themselves for what people can and can't use AI for, and now they also want to tell other companies what their business models can be."</p><p>Amodei co-founded Anthropic in 2021, after leaving OpenAI. He was the vice president of OpenAI but he left due to disagreements over AI development and safety. </p><p>Anthropic raised $30 billion in a funding round at a $380 billion post-money valuation recently. The company's valuation has doubled in just five months. Anthropic said the investment will help deepen its research, continue to innovate in products, and ensure it has the resources to power infrastructure expansion. </p>.India has all ingredients to be a full-stack AI leader: Sam Altman.<p>The company's rival OpenAI has the largest tech fundraising round so far. In March last year, it closed a $41 billion round - this includes a $30 billion contribution from SoftBank. </p><p>At the Summit, Dario Amodei spoke about the rapid evolution of AI, the challenge of diffusion at population scale, and the balance between innovation, democratic guardrails, and inclusive growth.</p><p>He highlighted the gap between technological progress and societal impact. “There is a duality between the fundamental capabilities of the technology and the time it takes for those capabilities to diffuse into the world. In the Global South, the benefits of AI may be even larger than anywhere else, but that makes it even more important that we get safety, democratic governance and economic inclusion right," he said.</p>