'Plumber, electrician...nobody's safe': Cognizant predicted AI will disrupt 90% jobs by 2032, but it's happening six years early

<p>Cognizant's research in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=artificial%20intelligence"> artificial intelligence</a> (AI) and jobs has revealed that what was predicted to happen by 2032 is already unfolding. In 2023, researchers predicted that 90% of jobs would be disrupted by AI in 2032, but they now admit to have underestimated the impact of technology. </p><p>"What we projected might take until 2032 to unfold is happening now before our eyes. Today — six years ahead of schedule — 93% of jobs could be impacted in some way by AI," the <a href="https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/aem-i/ai-and-the-future-of-work-report">report </a>said. </p><p>Ollie O’Donoghue, Cognizant's head of research, has said that "nobody's safe", even the plumber or electrician whose jobs were thought to be AI-proof could be reshaped by artificial intelligence.</p>.Fear of layoffs grips IT industry. <p>"You’ll still need someone to turn the wrench, no doubt, but the actual process of plumbing and the value that’s added will change a little bit," O’Donoghue told <em>Fortune</em> magazine.</p><p>Cognizant's research has found that the degree to which an occupation could be affected by AI is an astounding 30% higher than what had been forecast it would be by 2032.</p>.AI anxiety: 67% Indian employees fear becoming obsolete in their field.<p><strong>The silver lining</strong></p><p>Despite the grim outlook, Sushant Warikoo, chief business officer of AI at Cognizant believes AI could reshape work than eliminate it altogether and create new jobs in the process. </p><p>"We believe that it’s going to create and expose new value pools that are not visible to us. This is the underdraft of the market. And when that happens, it creates a lot more social economic development — that creates new jobs, new roles in the market," Warikoo told <em>Fortune</em>. </p><p>The executive believes that people and businesses learning how to adapt technology into their work would be the primary driver of job creation. </p>