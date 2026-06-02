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Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

'Plumber, electrician...nobody's safe': Cognizant predicted AI will disrupt 90% jobs by 2032, but it's happening six years early

Research has found that the degree to which an occupation could be affected by AI is 30% higher than what had been forecast it would be by 2032.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 10:34 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 10:34 IST
Artificial IntelligenceJobsAICognizant

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