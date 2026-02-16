<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>on Monday inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo here.</p>.<p>He also interacted with startups participating in the expo. The prime minister visited various stalls and spoke with the companies participating in the expo.</p>.<p>Expo features over 600 high-potential startups and 13 country pavilions showcasing international collaboration in AI ecosystem.</p>.India, US trade deal signing in March, officials to visit America to finalise the legal text of pact next week.<p>Expo brings together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, central and state governments, and international partners.</p>