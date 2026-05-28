Public utilities must use AI, digital intelligence: CS Shalini Rajneesh

<p>Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital intelligence are no longer optional tools and public utilities need to use them, Chief Secretary (CS) Shalini Rajneesh said at the National AI and digital water summit organised by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). </p>.<p>Through discussions on developing a water stack to using AI to cut down on power consumption and leakages, the summit explored various possibilities of using AI in water management. </p>.BWSSB set to launch AI-powered water management hub under Cauvery Stage V.<p>Shalini Rajneesh noted that intelligent governance systems are becoming essential to ensure efficient, transparent and accountable public services. </p>.<p>“AI and digital intelligence are no longer optional tools for urban utilities. Real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, demand forecasting and data-driven governance will define the future of water management,” she said. </p>.<p>Karnataka is positioning itself as a national leader in AI-driven urban water governance, with artificial intelligence and digital technologies set to play a central role in managing future challenges such as climate change, rapid urbanisation, groundwater depletion, and infrastructure stress, she opined. </p>.<p>However, technology alone cannot bring about transformative change, said Additional Chief Secretary Tushar Girinath. “AI systems can only achieve absolute success when complemented by institutional frameworks, government mechanisms, and human cooperation,” he said. He also stressed the critical need for a united, collaborative approach in future urban governance. </p>.<p>BWSSB Chairman Dr Ram Prasath Manohar said Bengaluru’s scale and complexity demand a shift from conventional utility operations to predictive and intelligent management systems. </p>.BWSSB will soon inaugurate Asia's largest water and sewerage monitoring command centre .<p>From SCADA systems, GIS-based mapping to IoT-enabled monitoring and automated leak detection systems, the BWSSB has already implemented many technological systems, he noted. </p>.<p>Using the SCADA systems, Bengaluru is already capturing a lot of data and it is now time to use various AI models to integrate these systems and use them to analyse the system. </p>.<p>“It is time we use the captured data under various AI models to ensure the systems talk to each other. This will improve efficiency and ease the workflow,” said Nilachal Mishra, Partner & Head, Government and Public Services, KPMG in India. </p>