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Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

Public utilities must use AI, digital intelligence: CS Shalini Rajneesh

Shalini Rajneesh noted that intelligent governance systems are becoming essential to ensure efficient, transparent and accountable public services.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 20:40 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 20:40 IST
Karnataka NewsBWSSBArtificial IntelligenceShalini Rajneesh

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