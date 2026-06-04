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Samsung brings AI-powered health companion features to Galaxy Watches

The new AI-based algorithm will monitor critical biometric vitals such as heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, skin temperature and blood oxygen, and if it notices any deviation from the normal range, it will send notifications to users
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 16:06 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Samsung brings AI-powered health companion features to Galaxy Watches

In one line
Samsung introduces AI-powered health features to Galaxy Watches, enhancing personalised wellness tracking and insights.
Key points
AI health monitoring
New AI algorithm tracks critical vitals like heart rate, respiratory rate, and blood oxygen, alerting users to deviations without causing alert fatigue.
Heart Health Score
Combines Vascular Load insights with body composition data to provide a unified score identifying habits impacting long-term heart health.
Daily Cardio Load
Measures cardiovascular strain to recommend optimal training targets and rest times, preventing burnout or injury.
Fitness Index
Analyses metrics like heart rate and VO2 max against peers to deliver tailored exercise recommendations and personalised goals.
Firmware update rollout
All eligible Galaxy Watches will receive the new features via a firmware update on June 8.
Key statistics
June 8
Firmware update release date
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Samsung brings AI-powered health companion to Galaxy Watches.

Samsung brings AI-powered health companion to Galaxy Watches.

Credit: Samsung

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Published 04 June 2026, 16:06 IST
TechnologyhealthTechnology NewsDH TechArtificial IntelligenceSamsungheart healthfitnessSmartwatchGalaxy Watch

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