Samsung brings AI-powered health companion features to Galaxy Watches

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Samsung introduces AI-powered health features to Galaxy Watches, enhancing personalised wellness tracking and insights.
Key points
• AI health monitoring
New AI algorithm tracks critical vitals like heart rate, respiratory rate, and blood oxygen, alerting users to deviations without causing alert fatigue.
• Heart Health Score
Combines Vascular Load insights with body composition data to provide a unified score identifying habits impacting long-term heart health.
• Daily Cardio Load
Measures cardiovascular strain to recommend optimal training targets and rest times, preventing burnout or injury.
• Fitness Index
Analyses metrics like heart rate and VO2 max against peers to deliver tailored exercise recommendations and personalised goals.
• Firmware update rollout
All eligible Galaxy Watches will receive the new features via a firmware update on June 8.
Key statistics
June 8
Firmware update release date
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Samsung brings AI-powered health companion to Galaxy Watches.
Published 04 June 2026, 16:06 IST