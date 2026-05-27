Samsung launches 2026 Vision AI smart TVs in India with advanced AI features and multiple display technologies.

In one line

Key points

• AI-powered features All new Samsung TVs include AI Upscaling Pro, AI Soccer Mode, and AI Sound Controller Pro for enhanced viewing and audio experiences.

• Multiple display technologies The lineup features Micro RGB, OLED, Neo QLED, and The Frame series, each offering unique benefits like glare-free screens and precise colour control.

• Gaming and sports optimisation OLED TVs support Motion Xcelerator 165Hz and VRR platforms, while AI Soccer Mode enhances football match experiences with real-time picture and sound adjustments.