Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Samsung launches 2026 Vision AI smart TVs in India with advanced AI features and multiple display technologies.
Key points
• AI-powered features
All new Samsung TVs include AI Upscaling Pro, AI Soccer Mode, and AI Sound Controller Pro for enhanced viewing and audio experiences.
• Multiple display technologies
The lineup features Micro RGB, OLED, Neo QLED, and The Frame series, each offering unique benefits like glare-free screens and precise colour control.
• Gaming and sports optimisation
OLED TVs support Motion Xcelerator 165Hz and VRR platforms, while AI Soccer Mode enhances football match experiences with real-time picture and sound adjustments.
• Premium pricing tiers
TVs range from Rs 36,990 for UHD models to Rs 1,24,990 for ultra-premium Micro RGB series, with launch offers including free soundbars and cashback options.
Key statistics
Rs 36,990
Starting price for UHD TV series
Rs 1,24,990
Starting price for ultra-premium Micro RGB series
Rs 1,02,990
Free soundbar offer value
20%
Maximum cashback discount available
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 27 May 2026, 07:09 IST