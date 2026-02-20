<p>Bengaluru-based generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/sarvam-ai-to-invest-rs-10k-crore-for-sovereign-ai-park-in-tamil-nadu-3861194">startup Sarvam AI</a> has released the much-awaited indigenous gen AI app for smartphones.</p><p>Like the rival Google Gemini and OpenAI ChatGPT, Sarvam AI's Indus is a chatbot app. Users can interact with the digital assistant for information, summarise a long note, or a PDF in a few seconds.</p><p>It also supports voice input, and it will be able to answer queries with the most reliable data. The indigenous Indus bot can understand local languages. For now, it supports up to 22 official languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and others.</p>.Google Search: Gemini-powered AI Mode is now available to all users in India.<p>Further, it can help users draft a text message and even emails, to ensure the sentence structure looks professional.</p><p>Also, users can mix languages such as Kannada and English while interacting with Indus AI.</p>.<p>The new Sarvam Indus AI app is now available for download on Google Play and Apple App Store.</p><p>The company hasn't revealed which Large Language Model (LLM) is powering the Indus AI, but reports suggest it might be running on either Sarvam 30B or Sarvam 105B, which, by the way, were announced at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 event in Delhi.</p>.Gnani.ai unveils text-to-speech 'Vachana TTS'.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>