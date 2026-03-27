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Snapchat's Lens Studio gets AI Clips that can transform still photo into 5-second video; how to get started

The new AI Clips is similar to Snapchat Lenses that can transform a Snap or Camera Roll photo into a short AI video.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 07:11 IST
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AI Clips for Snapchat.

AI Clips for Snapchat.

Credit: Snapchat

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Published 27 March 2026, 07:11 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsSnapchatDH TechArtificial IntelligenceMessengerGen AI

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