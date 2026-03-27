<p>Popular social messaging service <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/snapchat-to-bring-family-center-offers-deeper-insights-for-parents-on-teen-safety-3883579">Snapchat has introduced new AI Clips</a> in the Lens Studio of its app.</p><p>The new AI Clips is similar to Snapchat Lenses that can transform a Snap or Camera Roll photo into a five-second AI video.</p><p>"AI Clips marks a significant shift in how we connect with AI videos, and we can’t wait to see the creativity of developers bring your photos to life in entirely new ways," the company said.</p>.Google brings new Gemini Gen AI features to Chrome in India.<p><strong>Here's how to do it:</strong></p><p>Step 1: Navigate to the Lens Studio AI option in the top right corner of the Lens Studio. Then, click on the GenAI Home Page tab in the sidebar.</p><p>Step 2: On the GenAI Home Page tab, you may need to scroll down to find AI Clips.</p>. <p>Step 3: Then upload. It will provide tools for creating and editing AI Clips.</p><p>Step 4: Enter a text description of the AI Clip you want to generate. For beginners, the users can use the Surprise Me button to insert one of the default prompts and get familiar with the creation flow.</p><p>The AI Clips offers options such as scuba diving, climbing a mountain or walking around the Taj Mahal. Users can upload their photo and with a text prompt, you can make the person in the photo do scuba diving or walk around the Taj Mahal. It will instantly create the short video.</p><p>For now, AI Clips are available exclusive to Snapchat Lens+ subscribers, which starts $9 per month.</p><p>Last month, Snapchat introduced a new safety feature that lets loved ones know that the child has reached the destination safely on time.</p><p>The user has to select a location on the Snap Map feature in the app, and when they enter a location, it will automatically alert the guardians. This feature comes very handy when the user is visiting a friend's place for group study, on a school trip, or going to a sports stadium or a music concert.</p>.Snapchat brings arrival notifications to Snap Map safety tool .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>