<p>Senior executives from global artificial intelligence firms joined world leaders in India this week for a major AI summit.</p><p>Here is a list of all the major deals struck during the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.</p><p><strong>Jio to invest $110 billion</strong></p><p>Conglomerate Reliance Industries and its telecom arm Jio will invest $109.8 billion over the next seven years to build artificial intelligence and data infrastructure, its billionaire chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday.</p><p><strong>Adani Group to commit $100 billion for data centres through 2030</strong></p><p>The ports-to-power Adani Group said on Tuesday it would invest $100 billion for renewable energy-powered AI data centres by 2035.</p><p>Adani said that the investment is expected to trigger an additional $150 billion across related industries, including server manufacturing and sovereign cloud platforms.</p><p>Together, this is projected to create a $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India over the decade, it added.</p>.India well positioned to be leader in AI; incredible optimism, unlike anxiety in West: Rishi Sunak.<p><strong>Microsoft to invest $50 billion in 'Global South' by 2030</strong></p><p>Microsoft on Wednesday said it is on pace to invest $50 billion by the end of the decade to help expand AI to countries across the 'Global South'.</p><p>The firm had unveiled $17.5 billion worth of AI investments in India last year.</p><p><strong>Indian data centre firm Yotta commits $ 2 billion for AI hub</strong></p><p>Yotta Data Services said on Wednesday it will build one of Asia's largest AI computing hubs using Nvidia's latest Blackwell Ultra chips, in a project costing more than $2 billion.</p><p><strong>Indian IT serves exporter TCS signs OpenAI as data centre customer</strong></p><p>Tata Consultancy Services has signed up ChatGPT parent OpenAI as its first customer for its data centre unit under the global AI infrastructure initiative Stargate, the companies said on Thursday.</p><p><strong>L&T, NVIDIA to build world's largest AI factory</strong></p><p>Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro announced a proposed venture with Nvidia to build AI-ready data centre infrastructure, advanced computing platforms, and ecosystem enablement required to support large-scale AI workloads</p>