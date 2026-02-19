Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

Tech majors commit billions of dollars to India at AI summit

The ​ports-to-power Adani Group ⁠said on Tuesday it would invest $100 billion for renewable energy-powered AI data centres by 2035.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 10:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 10:08 IST
India NewsArtificial IntelligenceTech

Follow us on :

Follow Us