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Tiny insect brain discovery offers blueprint for faster, efficient AI and robots

The study shows that when an insect makes a sharp turn, its brain ‘jumps’ into a higher gear.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 16:22 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 16:22 IST
Technology NewsBraininsectsAI

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