<p>New Delhi: Two contractual employees have been arrested for allegedly stealing wearable devices belonging to Bengaluru-based startup from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/india-ai-impact-summit-restricted-access-for-delegates-on-wed-thurs-expo-extended-till-8-pm-3902704">AI Impact Summit </a>venue at Bharat Mandapam, police sources said on Wednesday.</p><p>According to the source, the accused have been identified as Manish Nagar and Ashish Mahariya, who were hired on a contractual basis to carry out videography work at the event.</p><p>"Duo picked up some devices from the venue, mistaking them for pen drives and believing they could be of personal use. The stolen devices -- AI wearable -- have been recovered," the source said.</p>.Galgotias University vacates AI Impact Summit stall amid rising controversy over 'Chinese' Robodog.<p>The arrests came a day after an FIR was registered at Tilak Marg police station following a complaint by Dhananjay Yadav, co-founder and CEO of NeoSapien, who alleged that his AI-based wearable device had gone missing during the summit.</p><p>Police said CCTV footage from the venue was examined and technical surveillance was mounted, leading to the identification and apprehension of the two accused.</p><p>The devices have since been recovered and seized. Further investigation in the case is underway, the source added.</p>