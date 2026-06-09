Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologyartificial intelligence

UN report warns AI could soon use 3% of world’s electricity and more water than we need to drink

As AI models become cheaper and more attractive, the report expects this to encourage new uses and higher volumes of use, eroding and possibly erasing any savings from efficiency advances.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 08:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 June 2026, 08:02 IST
World newsTechnologyArtificial IntelligenceAI

Follow us on :

Follow Us