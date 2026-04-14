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US man died by suicide after AI 'wife' Xia suggested he join her in virtual world

After Gavalas's death, his father has filed a lawsuit against Google, alleging the chatbot contributed to his son's mental deterioration. However, Google has defended its system.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 07:35 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 07:35 IST
GoogleSuicideArtificial IntelligenceDeathGemini

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