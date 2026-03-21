<p>A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>founder’s post about AI and hiring is going viral—and it’s starting a conversation online about the usage of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">artificial intelligence</a> in the job application process. </p><p>His point was simple: use AI, but don’t just copy paste. </p><p>“I’m not saying this out of the blue—talk to anyone who’s hiring,” the founder, being identified as Raj Vikramaditya, wrote on X. “There’s too much noise, quality people are less.”</p>.<p>He shared an example from his own company. They were hiring a candidate for a UX role and had shortlisted 35 candidates based on their resumes. But what came next, he said, was disappointing.</p>.Stay calm, learn AI tools to keep job safe: Tech leaders.<p>“All we got in Round 1 (shortlisted from resumes) was AI slop: simple copy-paste, zero effort, zero research for a round you were shortlisted for, not even the application phase. Only 1 out of 35 did not put slop and got hired,” he said. Yes, you read that right. In the end, only one candidate stood out for actually putting in original work—and got the job.</p>.<p>That post quickly picked up traction, with many opining about the usage of AI in resumes and job interviews. </p><p>“AI can fake polish, but effort doesn’t scale,” said Brosnan Hoban, founder of HobanPR, summing up what many felt.</p> .<p>At the same time, not everyone agreed with the orignal poster. Some users said the issue may also lie in how companies hire. One comment pointed out that relying too much on resume screening or ATS tools could filter out genuine candidates. “That means your ATS rejected good resumes. You should have given assignments to everyone and then filtered out AI content. It takes more time, but it works,” the user wrote.</p>