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'Use AI, but don't just copy paste': Bengaluru startup founder's X post goes viral

That post quickly picked up traction, with many opining about the usage of AI in resumes and job interviews.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 09:11 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 09:11 IST
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